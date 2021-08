Kohalik kirjutab ⟩ Mälestusi esimeste linnade langemisest

People wave Taliban flags as they drive through the Pakistani border town of Chaman on July 14, 2021, after the Taliban claimed they had captured the Afghan side of the border crossing of Spin Boldak along the frontier with Pakistan. (Photo by Asghar ACHAKZAI / AFP) FOTO: ASGHAR ACHAKZAI