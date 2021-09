KESKKONNAKIRI ⟩ Harvardi miljardid ja suur masin

TOPSHOT - Members of the Mexican Navy patrol the streets near the IMSS Hospital after heavy rains fell over Tula de Allende, Hidalgo state, Mexico, on September 09, 2021. - At least 16 patients died after flooding hit a hospital in central Mexico and disrupted the power supply, authorities said Tuesday. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) FOTO: Alfredo Estrella