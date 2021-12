KESKKONNAKIRI ⟩ Millega manipuleerib Hiina? Ja mis kerkib Tasmaaniasse?

A man inspects a truck buried in the ash following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang district, East Java province, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The death toll from eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java has risen with scores still missing, officials said Sunday as rain continued to pound the region and hamper the search.(AP Photo/Trisnadi) FOTO: Trisnadi