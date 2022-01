Okay folks, so here we are, the regular season finale. With two games Saturday and 14 games Sunday, this is the playoff picture as it stands now. This little chart sets it up all nice for you, but this is what the playoffs will be only if everyone who is supposed to win, wins this weekend. And as we all know, this never ever happens. I mean, Tennessee Titans are #1 seed in AFC, WHAT?! Green Bay is the #1 seed in NFC, no surprise there. If you'll recall my recent reference to Aaron Rodgers and his pretend-vaccine-backlash-motivated-fire-under-his-ass-inspired-late-season-dominance. Yes, that one. Of course if we actually delve into the games this weekend, you'll see that some slots above can change before you can say "They lost to WHO?!". In the spirit of the "Crocodile Hunter", the late Steve Irwin, let's take a closer look! So there is 1 game left for teams that still have a sliver of hope to make something happen, lest be done with their season by weekend's end. Fans of some teams, like the shithole Carolina Panthers, don't have to worry about that kind of stress. The Panthers can't even score a touchdown in the second half of a game, much less compete for a playoff spot. FIRE HEAD COACH MATT RHULE. Okay, rant over.