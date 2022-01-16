Tavahooajale tõmmati möödunud nädala mängudega joon alla, üle noatera pääses playoffidesse Las Vegas Raiders ning kogemata ka Pittsburgh Steelers, sealjuures sai Raidersi postseason läbi juba täna öösel kui Cincinnati Bengals neid 26-19 võitis. Such is life

Bengals võib enda sooritusega igati rahule jääda, hoolimata sellest, et väljakule jäi paari skoori jagu vormistamata touchdowne, ikkagi kaunis ja igati väärikas lõpp 31 aastat kestnud playoffide võidu põuale. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase ja QB Joe Burrow olid avavilest peale samal lainel, täpselt risti vastupidi läks Derek Carri ja Las Vegas Raidersiga – miski ülemäära hästi ei sujunud, palju puterdamist ja aina kahanev enesekindlus. Jah, Bengals oli parem tiim ning vääris võitu kuhjaga. Võttes arvesse kui kaua pole Cincyl playoffidesse asja olnud, tunneb iga poolehoidja end vähemalt sel nädalavahetusel väga hästi. See sats on tugev, täis võiduhimu ja paraja swaggeriga – džunglit ootavad ees ilusad ajad ägeda jalgpalli saatel!

Teises äsja lõppenud matšis oli ühel pool Josh Allen ja New Yorki ainuke normaalne tiim: Bills, teisel pool lege-treener Bill Belichiki New England Patriots rookie QB Mac Jonesi eestvedamisel. Peale jäi Buffalo ja seda statementiga 47-17. Bills ladus mõnuga igal veerandajal punkte tabloole juurde, Patriots ei osanud mitte midagi ette võtta ja kui võttis, sõi Billsi kaitse ürituse lihtsalt ära ja küsis, kas saaks juurde, palun. Oma osa tegi ka ilm, nii 15 miinuskraadi ja “cold, wicked windy!” sedastasid New Englandi poolehoidjad. Tõsiasi on, et iga jumala kord kui Bills palli sai, skooriti touchdown – Josh Allen lõpetas mängu chef’s kiss statistiliste näitajatega ning igas mängufaasis oli meeskond vastasest mitte lihtsalt parem, vaid täie pasaga üle. Suurepärane team win ja korralik hoiatus järgmisele vastasele - Bills on ohtlik, näljane ja domineeriv. Love to see it, järgmine voor tuleb võimas, GO BILLS!

Currently feels like -8 degrees in Buffalo but worth it to to see the Patriots lose ❄️ 🥶 pic.twitter.com/LImvOJq1hf — Christopher (@cehm27) January 16, 2022

Pühapäeva õhtul kohtuvad parim rushing offense ja parim passing offense ehk saab selgeks, kas Tom Brady viib Tampa Bay sammu lähemale teisele Super Bowlile, või tõmbab Philadelphia Eagles mingist kübarast õigel hetkel välja “you want Philly Philly” laadse toote ja lõpetab Buccaneersi postseasoni. Tampa on küll ilma wide receiver Chris Godwinist ja RB Leonard Fournettest, ent Brady ülejäänud relvad on kenasti rivis ja võib sealt valida, mida hing ihaldab. Eagles küllap panustab esialgu run game peale, ent kui Bucs tabloole aina punkte laob, saab QB Jalen Hurts kindlasti võimaluse sama teha. Aga. Aga, aga, aga, Brady ja Buccaneers on siiski Väga. Hea. Meeskond. Kindlasti on NFCs tiim, kellest keeruline, ehk võimatugi jagu saada but Philadelphia is not one of them. Vaatame, kui hästi see lause vananeb.

Dallas Cowboys võõrustab pühapäeva teises mängus kodus 49ersit ning pole välistatud, et korratakse hooaja viimase mängu 50 Burgerit. Tehtav juhul kui San Francisco proovib maavägede asemel õhurünnakut ja/või mängujuht Jimmy Garoppolo oma peast välja ei saa. Tõsi, 49ersil on seljataga magusa võidu toonud mäng, et üldse playoffidesse jõuda, pluss on ülejäänud rünne ühtlaselt ohtlik - explosive tight end George Kittle, mitmes rollis supersooritaja Deebo Samuel, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk ja running back Elijah Mitchell, kõik parajad pähklid kaitsele pureda. Kui 49ers suudab selle arsenali mänguplaanis enda kasuks tööle panna, on Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs ja ülejäänud kauboide kaitse eesmärk lihtne: take care of business. Mulle see Dallase sats väga meeldib, mingu neil hästi.

Esmaspäeva varahommikul kohtuvad aga Kansas City Chiefs ja Pittsburgh Steelers, viimase võidu korral tooks 10€ panus tagasi üle kuuekümne. Why the hell not, mitte midagi Steelersil kaotada pole, lisaks on tegemist QB Ben Roethlisbergeri lahkumisetendusega – kui ses postseasonis ülepea on üks väärt stupid bet välja pakkuda, siis nimelt see siin. Big Ben põhimõtteliselt soovitas sama: “We probably aren't supposed to be here, we're probably 20-point underdogs, and we're going against the No. 1 team that's won the AFC the last two years - arguably the best team in football, we don't have a chance. So let's just go in and play and have fun,” ja teate küll, kuidas sellised mängud mõnikord lõppeda võivad, kus üks pool ütleb, et let’s just have fun.

Viimase edasipääseja selgitavad uue nädala alguses Los Angeles Rams ja Arizona Cardinals. Koduväljaku eelis sedapuhku Ramsil, mis playoffides palju tugevam valuuta kui tavahooajal. QB Matt Stafford ja wide receiver Cooper Kupp on kombo, mis selle mängu vormistada võiksid. Kui OBJ mõne ägeda catchi juhtub sooritama ja kui Los Angeles veel võidab ka, no siis ma arvan, tema enam riietusruumi muudmoodi kui külg ees sisenema ei mahu. Cardinals ja Kyler Murray on aga ilma wide receiver DeAndre Hopkinsist ründes ja kaitses on kahtlane J.J.Watti staatus, lisaks ei saa Arizona ülemäära loota mängujuhti kaitsvale offensive lineile, nii et väga hea see asi ei paista. See vastasseis on mu jaoks kõige suurema meh-faktoriga, ivake tugevamini kisub Cardinalsile kaasa elama.

While we await for the next slate of playoff deliciousness scheduled for this evening, there have been a plethora (shoutout to "The 3 Amigos", would you say I have a plethora of piñatas?) of amazing plays this year, so I have taken on the meticulous task of choosing, oh what a coincidence, 3, of the best plays of the 2021-2022 regular season.

I immediately knew, without a doubt, that a particular play was absolutely landing in a top spot. Let us time travel back to Week 3 when the formidable Justin Tucker kicked the longest field goal in NFL history, 66 yards. He even bounced it through off the crossbar, in exquisitely dramatic fashion, as time ran out, lifting the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions. I mean it broke an NFL record so it has to be one of the best plays. And I can't underscore enough the importance of a dependable place kicker. It is literally everything. The only person on the "football" team who actually touches the ball with their foot (besides the punter), a kicker will make or break your chance at victory unless you happen to be blowing out opponents every game by double digits. This scenario is mostly fantasy these days. Most teams can reflect on their season and see that over half the games were decided by less than 3 points. So in conclusion, well done Justin Tucker. Consistency is everything.

Justin Tucker was already the GOAT as the most accurate kicker in NFL history. This year he just added to his resume as a 5-time first-team All-Pro:



• 35 of 37 FGs (94.6% led NFL)

• 32-for-32 XPs

• 58 straight FGs in 4QTR/OT

• NFL record 66-yard FG pic.twitter.com/sLG9lRg5J3 — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) January 14, 2022

Okay next up is Joe Burrow. Yes I realize that Joe is not a play. No, this 25 year old fucking phenomenal quarterback is infinitely more. Oh Cincinnati, how I envy thee. The Bengals struck gold with this kid, sidelined in his rookie season with a surgery-requiring knee injury, only to enter his second year and absolutely dominate. His football IQ is off the charts. He sees the field, he understands what defenses give him, he has the Tom Brady-like guts & glory competitive do-or-die "give me the ball" LET's FUCKIN GO edge that one would like their quarterback to have. He led all quarterbacks this season in completion percentage, yards per pass attempt, and had the most 30+ yard touchdowns. With receivers Ja'Marr Chase (top contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year) and Tee Higgins as co-stars in the never-ending offensive highlight reel, I'm pulling for the Bengals to go far in the playoffs. Burrow wasn't alive the last time Cincy won a playoff game 30 years ago. So well done Joe Burrow. Tenacity and perseverance are everything.

Every one of Joe Burrow's 15 Pass TDs of 30+ yards.#RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/cYOvcXyk19 — Prazini Linguine 🧢 (@prav33nd) January 7, 2022

So there is one final best play of the season. Last but never least, I had to give this one to my man Kyler Murray because this little magic-maker never ceases to bring the WOW to the game. The Arizona Cardinals were playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. The ball is snapped and Murray is immediately pressured by Vikings linemen. What follows is sheer genius as Murray scrambles for almost 30 yards to avoid the sack and manages to throw an awkwardly-stanced, off-balance dart to Rondale Moore downfield, resulting in a 77-yard touchdown. It put the Cardinals ahead by 1 as they went on to win 34-33. I mean, these kinds of plays are what it's all about...what it is supposed to be about, anyway...total fun. Oh yeah, and winning.