Peale Buffalo ja Cincinnati pääsesid möödunud nädalavahetusest terve nahaga Brady ja Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs ning Los Angeles Rams, sealjuures lõppes kõige lollakamalt Dallase teekond.

Tablool 23-17 49ersi kasuks ehk one score game, mänguaega ivake alla kahe minuti. QB Dak Prescott söötis 4th & 11 katsel mõnikümmend jardi ettepoole, nii vastaste 10 jardi joone kanti, kus oli täiesti vaba wide receiver Ced Wilson, aga palli kinni püüda mees ei suutnud ja mängukord läks tagasi San Francisco kätte. Seejärel ütles õnnejumal kauboidele, davai poisid, proovige üks kord veel (loe: 49ers tegi 4th & inches katsel valestardi), aega on 40 sekundit, aga tegutsege targalt, sest mitte time outigi teil alles pole. Alright, mõtles Dallas, ja liikus tüünete söötudega üle keskvälja San Francisco väljakupoolele. Sinna jõudnuna juhtus aga nõnda, et järele jäi vaid seitse sekundit ning kella peatamiseks oli Dallase meestel tarvis kõigepealt end kiiresti ründejoonel rivistada ja siis pall vastu maad spikeida, et saada veel üks võimalus skoorimiseks. Aga selle unustas Dak Prescott ära, et enne lahtimängu peab ka kohtunik palli puudutama ja nii need sekundid kella pealt maha tiksusid ja Cowboys playoff teekond otsa sai. SAD!

Dak Prescott ran a QB draw with 14 seconds left and handed the ball to the center, who placed the ball himself.



However, the ref is supposed to spot the ball.



The move cost Dallas a chance at a game-winning play. The 49ers advance.



🎥 @NFL pic.twitter.com/1LifgBFDAj — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 17, 2022

Sel nädalavahetusel minnakse lahingusse ei vähema kui pääsu eest konverentsi championship matšile ja need mängud tõotavad tulla ägedad. Otsa teevad täna õhtul lahti Cincinnati Bengals ja Tennessee Titans. “Tennessee is bigger, stronger and deeper,” kirjutas üks analüütik ja ilmselt asja eest. Kaheksandal nädalal vigastada saanud staar running back Derrick Henry on tagasi ja lisab Titansi ründele vajalikku vürtsi, lisaks sai meeskond konverentsi parimana eelmisel nädalavahetusel puhata ning kõige tipuks toimub mäng kodus - olulised eelised. Ja siis on teised analüütikud, kes ütlevad: tore on, et Bengals puhkama ei pidanud, oleks rütmi katki teinud, ja hea, et Tennessees ollakse, lisamotivatsioon staadionil kõik suud vakka virutada. All valid points.

Maad mööda minna on Cincinnatile riskantne, ilmselt näeme running back Joe Mixonit pigem vähem ja õhumängu pigem rohkem. Joe Burrow ja wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on näidanud head, väga head ja üha parenevat ühendust, Tenneseel seevastu kogu hooaja vältel söödukaitsega mingi jura olnud. Isegi kui Chase korralikult ära blokitakse, jääb Bengalsile ikka alles piisavalt relvi: Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins ja ma pakun, seekord strateegilistes olukordades ka tight end C.J. Uzomah. Suur vastutus lasub jällegi Cincy offensive line peal, kelle ülesanne on anda Burrowle puhas pocket söötmiseks.

Siin peitub ilmselt ka Tennessee võidu võimalus - Titans has a mean defense ja kui nad piisavalt järjepidevalt vastase müüri ja mängujuhi maha murravad, on asi Bengalsi jaoks hapu. Vastupidiselt oponendile, panustab Tennessee pigem run game õnnestumisele. Lisaks King Henryle on ründearsenalis RB1 eemaloleku ajal igati jõrmi minekut näidanud D’Onta Foreman ja Dontrell Hilliard, ent alahinnata ei saa ka wide receiver A.J Browni oskust püüdmatuna näivad söödud mingi ime läbi õhust siiski kindlalt käte vahele haarata. Kipun unustama, et varem Atlanta Falconsi ridades Carolinale alati peavalu valmistanud wide receiver Julio Jones on nüüd samuti Tennessee mängumees ja kuigi midagi iseäranis säravat ta sel hooajal teinud pole, on Bengalsi kaitsel ikkagi parasjagu nuputamist, kuidas teda jumala eest mitte vabaks jätta. Kui jäetakse, on puccis. Hoian pöidlaid ja varbaid Cincinnatile, kes väärib igati võimalust mängida konverentsi võidu eest ja kui nad saavad hakkama Tenneseega, saavad nad hakkama kellega iganes.

Do the @Bengals have the best WR trio in the playoffs? 👀



📺: #CINvsTEN -- Saturday 4:30pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/vOj7BXyEbc — NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2022

Tolle võrrandi teise poole lahendavad pühapäeva öösel vastu esmaspäeva Buffalo Bills ja Kansas City Chiefs. QB Josh Allen ja Buffalo on AFC sümpaatsemaid, mängitakse targalt, jõuliselt ja enesekindlalt. Wide receiverid Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders ja Cole Beasley, tight end Dawson Knox, running back Devin Singletary ja miks mitte sedapuhku ka Zach Moss - ühtlaselt tugev läbi õhu või mööda maad ja mitte grammigi nõrgem kaitsemängus, just see teeb Buffalo satsist ohtliku ja kardetud vastase. Täpselt samad sõnad kehtivad muidugi ka Kansas City kohta, liiatigi on tegemist möödunud aasta konverentsi tiitlimatši kordusetendusega, sedapuhku siis lihtsalt raundi võrra varem. Championship feels tho.

Viimati mängisid meeskonnad teineteise vastu möödunud hooaja viiendal nädalal kui otsustavalt jäi peale Buffalo (38-20). Sellest mängust jäid Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomesi küllap piinama kaks interceptionit, niisugust asja ei tohi eesootavas matšis juhtuda ja rünne peab mängima Madden modes. Suurteks tegudeks saavad võimaluse tight end Travis Kelce ja wide receiver Tyreek Hill - Billsi kaitse peab küll esmajärgus suutma need vennad kinni panna, aga Chiefsi depth chart tähendab, et hakkama tuleb saada ka Mecole Hardmani, Byron Pringle ning Demarcus Robinsoniga, rääkimata running back Clyde Edwards-Helairest või Jerick McKinnonist. Mingi väga lihtne ülesanne pole ja kes sellest nädalavahetusest võitjana väljub, võib julgelt hakata hellitama lootust Super Bowli võidust. Chiefs on äge tiim, aga Buffalo punt meeldib mulle seekord rohkem. Muide, Josh Allen tuli liigasse samast draftist nagu Baker Mayfield (Cleveland), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore) ja Sam Darnold (Carolina, loodetavasti mitte kauaks), ent pääses hype küüsist otse grindi ning neljanda hooaja lõpuks pole asjakohatu tõdeda, et Allen neist kõigist korralikult üle on (no disrespect to Lamar). Go Bills!

5 TDs each from Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen during #SuperWildCard



Now, they meet up in the Divisional Round. You better have that popcorn ready. 🍿



📺: #BUFvsKC -- Sunday 6:30pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/5pI9yomqyg — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2022

So this is it, what we have all been waiting for... 8 out of 32 teams left, battling to make it to the NFC and AFC Championships. The final 4 teams representing the NFC - Los Angeles Rams will face Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, San Francisco 49ers will face Green Bay Packers at home - are really no surprise, save for San Francisco, who have really come on strong at the right time in the season. Let me tell you, WR Deebo Samuel is a straight up BEAST. He's like the wide receiver version of Derrick Henry, but he also runs like Henry. Truly a defensive nightmare. But more on that.

So fun fact: Not only are both NFC Divisional games rematches from the regular season, they are rematches of games that happened on the same day. That was Week 3 Sunday, with Rams beating Bucs 34-24 and Packers beating 49ers 30-28. Another fun fact: over the last 20 years, Tom Brady has more wins against NFC teams post-season than 13 of the existing 16 NFC teams. This means that with Brady's Super Bowl wins as a Patriot combined with playoff wins this year and last year as a Buc, Brady has had more success postseason in NFC than teams who have actually been in the NFC.

Crazy. The Detroit Lions are on that list, which leads me to the next fun fact: Rams QB Matthew Stafford (former Detroit QB and now in his 13th season) had never won a playoff game until last week. Granted, this is the first year Stafford hasn't had this kind of supporting cast around him - Cooper Kupp, Sony Michel, Odell Beckham - and an Aaron Donald-led defensive line and Jalen Ramsey led defensive backs unit. It is truly a packed team with a great coach in Sean McVay, who is one of the best players' coaches out there in how he really supports his guys and they feel it. Unfortunately it is my belief that none of this will matter. Why? Because TOM BRADY, that's why. This ageless phenom is never to be underestimated. First of all, he wants to be underestimated because this is where he can still dig into that chip on his shoulder that hasn't left since he was drafted in the 6th round of the 2000 draft. The man led the league in pass yardage, beating out the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen at the tender age of 44. Do not count this man out, ever. What is slightly troubling are injuries on the offensive line, which has protected Brady the way an O line is supposed to protect their QB all season. Despite this, my money is on Tom. Bucs win, 34-17. Bookies also have Bucs slightly favored to win.

Matthew Stafford was SLINGIN' it in the @RamsNFL Week 3 win over the Bucs.



343 passing yards 🎯

4 TDS 💪

Will we see a repeat performance? 🤔



📺: #LARvsTB – Sunday 3pm ET on NBC

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/kJ8OtFZjrG — NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2022

Now to the 49ers/Packers. This is gonna be a very exciting game, me thinks. San Francisco is seen as a major underdog here. I think unless one of these teams' defenses can step up, it is going to be a high scoring shoot out. There is just so much young, raw, beast talent here. Both teams boast monster wide receivers.... Deebo Samuel for 49ers, Davante Adams for Green Bay. 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk will have a big game too and I have seen QB Jimmy Garappolo's play these last couple weeks and dude is locked in. Yes yes I know. But what about Aaron Rodgers and his amazingness. Yeah yeah. I knew the Packers would still be around at this point in the season. Now the question is what will they do with it? They don't have the greatest track record in post-season, folks. The Packers usually have no problem making it past this round, but it is the NFC Championship where Rodgdiers is a pitiful 1-4. Yikes. The packers have a choking problem. Not only do I think it will happen this year, I indeed hope the 49ers go into Green Bay and blow them out. Especially since everyone thinks it's gonna happen the other way around. So I am putting my money on San Fran winning, 35-24.