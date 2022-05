TRIPI RAPORT ⟩ Venna Sulislõviga vanaema Ayahuascal külas vol I

«From a medical standpoint, what bark from the Banisteriopsis caapi vine actually does is supply your body with harmala alkaloids such as harmine, harmaline, and tetrahydroharmine, which inhibit your body’s monoamine oxidase (MAO), thus allowing dimethyltryptamine (DMT) from the Pschotria viridis leaves become active. It’s technically not the sacred vine that speaks to you; the role of the vine is to render you vulnerable to the leaves’ DMT, the real magic. Even if science might demystify the vine, the very discovery of ayahuasca seems to justify sacramental status for its ingredients. Out of trillions of plants in the Amazon and the more or less infinite possibilities for mixing and brewing them, people somehow managed to stumble upon a combination that would take them through heavens and hells and into the universal Black Mind.»